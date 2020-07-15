All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 54 Lakefront.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
54 Lakefront
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

54 Lakefront

54 Lakefront · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

54 Lakefront, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
54 Lakefront Available 01/17/20 Large, lovely Townhouse in "Woodbridge - Lovely and large 3 br/2.5 bath end unit townhouse in beautiful,gated lakefront community. Steps to North Lake with pedestrian paths. 2050 sq.ft. All bedrooms are up. Large living room with fireplace. Formal dining area. Spacious kitchen with quartz counter tops, lots of storage, oven, microwave, cooktop and dishwasher and refrigerator. Breakfast area adjacent to kitchen. Downstairs powder bath and separate laundry room with washer and dryer provided. Direct access 2 car garage with opener and storage. Very large master bedroom with shutters, French door to a balcony overlooking the serene lagoon and fountain. Master bath with separate tub and shower, walk in closet and dual sinks. Good size secondary bedrooms. Full hall bath. Central heat and AC. Charming patio with lagoon view. Neutral dcor. Lovely and Very clean. Wonderful "Woodbridge" amenities. 42 pools & spas (8 are adult only, some are salt water pools. Tennis & Volleyball courts. Beach Club,Lake and Swim Club.

(RLNE5432665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Lakefront have any available units?
54 Lakefront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 54 Lakefront have?
Some of 54 Lakefront's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Lakefront currently offering any rent specials?
54 Lakefront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Lakefront pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Lakefront is pet friendly.
Does 54 Lakefront offer parking?
Yes, 54 Lakefront offers parking.
Does 54 Lakefront have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Lakefront offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Lakefront have a pool?
Yes, 54 Lakefront has a pool.
Does 54 Lakefront have accessible units?
No, 54 Lakefront does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Lakefront have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Lakefront has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Lakefront have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 Lakefront has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology