Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms SINGLE STORY in Northwood! *** Closed to Elementary School. Rare find SFR 3 Beds in Main floor bedrooms with large yard with newer Vinyl Fence. Open floor plan, You will enjoy this bright, airy open floor plan. Remodeled laminated hard wood flooring throughout.*** Gourmet Kitchen features are Granite counter tops, Cabinets, SS sink, newer Dishwasher, Separated Breakfast nook area, Dining room and Tile flooring. High ceiling on Living room and Atrium Brings lots of lights. Tile flooring and ceiling recessed lights. Sliding glass door access to relaxing large wrap around back yard.***Master Bedroom features with high ceiling, bright lights are coming from Atrium, Master Bath features with Granite counter top, Large bathtub with Extra Shower Booth and newer Vanities *** Large size of Patio to entertaining. 2 Car Garage attached, close to shopping, Location is key, this home is a quick walk to the award-winning elementary school.This convenient location is also walking distance to parks, and a short distance to shopping,Market Place, Irvine Spectrum, Dining, Entertaining, freeway access and more close to freeways and schools.