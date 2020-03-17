All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:41 PM

54 Carson

54 Carson · (949) 451-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54 Carson, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1507 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms SINGLE STORY in Northwood! *** Closed to Elementary School. Rare find SFR 3 Beds in Main floor bedrooms with large yard with newer Vinyl Fence. Open floor plan, You will enjoy this bright, airy open floor plan. Remodeled laminated hard wood flooring throughout.*** Gourmet Kitchen features are Granite counter tops, Cabinets, SS sink, newer Dishwasher, Separated Breakfast nook area, Dining room and Tile flooring. High ceiling on Living room and Atrium Brings lots of lights. Tile flooring and ceiling recessed lights. Sliding glass door access to relaxing large wrap around back yard.***Master Bedroom features with high ceiling, bright lights are coming from Atrium, Master Bath features with Granite counter top, Large bathtub with Extra Shower Booth and newer Vanities *** Large size of Patio to entertaining. 2 Car Garage attached, close to shopping, Location is key, this home is a quick walk to the award-winning elementary school.This convenient location is also walking distance to parks, and a short distance to shopping,Market Place, Irvine Spectrum, Dining, Entertaining, freeway access and more close to freeways and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Carson have any available units?
54 Carson has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Carson have?
Some of 54 Carson's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Carson currently offering any rent specials?
54 Carson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Carson pet-friendly?
No, 54 Carson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 54 Carson offer parking?
Yes, 54 Carson offers parking.
Does 54 Carson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Carson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Carson have a pool?
No, 54 Carson does not have a pool.
Does 54 Carson have accessible units?
No, 54 Carson does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Carson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Carson has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Carson have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Carson does not have units with air conditioning.
