Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

533 Rockefeller

533 Rockefeller · No Longer Available
Location

533 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
FULLY FURNISHED Modern Madison Residence 3 ( B ) corner end unit with open views and steps to a greenbelt featuring approximately 1,823 square feet of living space, 2 dual master bedrooms, flex space, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 decks and private 2-bay tandem garage with direct access. Interior finishes features upgrades of exotic hardwood flooring in living room and dining area, tile flooring in flex space, laundry area and entry way, carpet and padding in bedrooms, crown molding, three air fans, custom glass shower doors and 22" Porcelain tile in bathrooms, and wired for washer and dryer. The 8,000 square-foot Clubhouse / Recreation Center provides you with a bounty of amenities such as a Jr. Olympic saline pool, two outdoor Jacuzzi / Spas, barbecue pavilion, state-of-the-art health & fitness center, outdoor half-court basketball and much more. Landlord is motivated and negotiation available! Short Term Rental 3-6 MONTHS! Tenant is responsible for all Utilities except HOA dues. NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Rockefeller have any available units?
533 Rockefeller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 533 Rockefeller have?
Some of 533 Rockefeller's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Rockefeller currently offering any rent specials?
533 Rockefeller is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Rockefeller pet-friendly?
No, 533 Rockefeller is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 533 Rockefeller offer parking?
Yes, 533 Rockefeller offers parking.
Does 533 Rockefeller have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 Rockefeller offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Rockefeller have a pool?
Yes, 533 Rockefeller has a pool.
Does 533 Rockefeller have accessible units?
No, 533 Rockefeller does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Rockefeller have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 Rockefeller has units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Rockefeller have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Rockefeller does not have units with air conditioning.
