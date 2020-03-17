533 Rockefeller

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

FULLY FURNISHED Modern Madison Residence 3 ( B ) corner end unit with open views and steps to a greenbelt featuring approximately 1,823 square feet of living space, 2 dual master bedrooms, flex space, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 decks and private 2-bay tandem garage with direct access. Interior finishes features upgrades of exotic hardwood flooring in living room and dining area, tile flooring in flex space, laundry area and entry way, carpet and padding in bedrooms, crown molding, three air fans, custom glass shower doors and 22" Porcelain tile in bathrooms, and wired for washer and dryer. The 8,000 square-foot Clubhouse / Recreation Center provides you with a bounty of amenities such as a Jr. Olympic saline pool, two outdoor Jacuzzi / Spas, barbecue pavilion, state-of-the-art health & fitness center, outdoor half-court basketball and much more. Landlord is motivated and negotiation available! Short Term Rental 3-6 MONTHS! Tenant is responsible for all Utilities except HOA dues. NO PETS!