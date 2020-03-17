All apartments in Irvine
53 TURNBURY Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

53 TURNBURY Lane

53 Turnbury Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

53 Turnbury Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful & charming home is located in the interior of Lanes End in Northwood Pointe. It has an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus office/loft upstairs. Shutter & blinds thru-out the house. Spacious living room with hardwood floor, fireplace & ceiling fan. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter, custom designed back splash & stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room with a sunny bay window & high ceiling. Large master bedroom with hardwood floor, walk-in closet w/organizer and a french door leads to balcony. Two spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs. Individual laundry room with wash sink. Professional landscaped backyard. Walking trail nearby. Close to award winning Canyon View Elementary School & Northwood High School. Enjoy all association amenities - pools, parks, tennis courts. Easy access to shopping centers, toll roads and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 TURNBURY Lane have any available units?
53 TURNBURY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 53 TURNBURY Lane have?
Some of 53 TURNBURY Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 TURNBURY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
53 TURNBURY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 TURNBURY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 53 TURNBURY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 53 TURNBURY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 53 TURNBURY Lane offers parking.
Does 53 TURNBURY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 TURNBURY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 TURNBURY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 53 TURNBURY Lane has a pool.
Does 53 TURNBURY Lane have accessible units?
No, 53 TURNBURY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 53 TURNBURY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 TURNBURY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 TURNBURY Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 TURNBURY Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
