53 TURNBURY Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

This beautiful & charming home is located in the interior of Lanes End in Northwood Pointe. It has an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus office/loft upstairs. Shutter & blinds thru-out the house. Spacious living room with hardwood floor, fireplace & ceiling fan. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter, custom designed back splash & stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room with a sunny bay window & high ceiling. Large master bedroom with hardwood floor, walk-in closet w/organizer and a french door leads to balcony. Two spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs. Individual laundry room with wash sink. Professional landscaped backyard. Walking trail nearby. Close to award winning Canyon View Elementary School & Northwood High School. Enjoy all association amenities - pools, parks, tennis courts. Easy access to shopping centers, toll roads and freeways.