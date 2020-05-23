All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:54 AM

52 Sconset Lane

52 Sconset Lane · No Longer Available
Location

52 Sconset Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Award winning schools district. Northwood high, Sierra Vista Middle and Canyon View Elementary are all within walking distance. It is conveniently located near Northwood town center, Northpark plaza shopping center, and Orchard Hills shopping center. Total of 2018 SF, 3 bed + LOFT and 2.5 bath. Open vaulted high ceiling. Brand new flooring with 18 inch porcelain tile, and shutters. Bedrooms features mirrored wardrobe, and closet organizers. Master bathroom has dual pedestal sink w/ built- in cabinets, large walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Sconset Lane have any available units?
52 Sconset Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 52 Sconset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
52 Sconset Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Sconset Lane pet-friendly?
No, 52 Sconset Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 Sconset Lane offer parking?
Yes, 52 Sconset Lane offers parking.
Does 52 Sconset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Sconset Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Sconset Lane have a pool?
No, 52 Sconset Lane does not have a pool.
Does 52 Sconset Lane have accessible units?
No, 52 Sconset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Sconset Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Sconset Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Sconset Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Sconset Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
