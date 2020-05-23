52 Sconset Lane

Amenities

Award winning schools district. Northwood high, Sierra Vista Middle and Canyon View Elementary are all within walking distance. It is conveniently located near Northwood town center, Northpark plaza shopping center, and Orchard Hills shopping center. Total of 2018 SF, 3 bed + LOFT and 2.5 bath. Open vaulted high ceiling. Brand new flooring with 18 inch porcelain tile, and shutters. Bedrooms features mirrored wardrobe, and closet organizers. Master bathroom has dual pedestal sink w/ built- in cabinets, large walk-in closets.