All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 52 Gust.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
52 Gust
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

52 Gust

52 Gust · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

52 Gust, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Brand new 3 bedroom house in the beautiful Eastwood Village community. Lovely Great Room, Modern kitchen is equipped with big preparation island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, microwave, oven, 5-eye cook-top, washing machine, dryer are ready in the house. Award Winning school surrounded. Nearby resort like amenities, including Club House, Pools, Spas, Parks, Picnic Areas with BBQ Grills, Sport Courts and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants, freeways. Everything is ready for you, just bring your family, move in and enjoy your life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Gust have any available units?
52 Gust doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 52 Gust have?
Some of 52 Gust's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Gust currently offering any rent specials?
52 Gust is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Gust pet-friendly?
No, 52 Gust is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 Gust offer parking?
No, 52 Gust does not offer parking.
Does 52 Gust have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Gust does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Gust have a pool?
Yes, 52 Gust has a pool.
Does 52 Gust have accessible units?
No, 52 Gust does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Gust have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Gust does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Gust have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Gust does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology