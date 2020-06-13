Amenities

Brand new 3 bedroom house in the beautiful Eastwood Village community. Lovely Great Room, Modern kitchen is equipped with big preparation island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, microwave, oven, 5-eye cook-top, washing machine, dryer are ready in the house. Award Winning school surrounded. Nearby resort like amenities, including Club House, Pools, Spas, Parks, Picnic Areas with BBQ Grills, Sport Courts and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants, freeways. Everything is ready for you, just bring your family, move in and enjoy your life!