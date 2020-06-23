All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5131 Yearling Avenue

5131 Yearling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5131 Yearling Avenue, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
hot tub
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
***WE ARE SHOWING THIS UNIT SATURDAY NOVEMBER 16th AT 10AM PLEASE EMAIL TAHNEE IF YOU CAN MAKE IT TAHNEE@IRVINEPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.NET***

Spacious single family home located in the area of El Camino, Irvine. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom with 2 car direct access garage. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, gas stove, microwave, and summer white modern style cabinets. One bedroom and bathroom are located on the ground floor. The other 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. The upstairs master bedroom has floor to ceiling mirrored wardrobe and a backyard view of the pool and spa. Well maintained pristine landscaping in the front and backyard. Newer vinyl fences and like new pool and spa. Enjoy cooling off in the pool during the upcoming summer days!

For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541
Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 Yearling Avenue have any available units?
5131 Yearling Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5131 Yearling Avenue have?
Some of 5131 Yearling Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 Yearling Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5131 Yearling Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 Yearling Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5131 Yearling Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5131 Yearling Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5131 Yearling Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5131 Yearling Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5131 Yearling Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 Yearling Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5131 Yearling Avenue has a pool.
Does 5131 Yearling Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5131 Yearling Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 Yearling Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5131 Yearling Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5131 Yearling Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5131 Yearling Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
