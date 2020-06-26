51 Meadowgrass

Woodbridge 2 story End Unit Town Home, 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 1 Carport. Property Shown Bright and Light. Walking Distance to Elementary School. Lakeside Middle School and Woodbridge High School all are closed by. No pet/smoker please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
