All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 51 Meadowgrass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
51 Meadowgrass
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:03 PM

51 Meadowgrass

51 Meadowgrass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

51 Meadowgrass, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Woodbridge 2 story End Unit Town Home, 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 1 Carport. Property Shown Bright and Light. Walking Distance to Elementary School.
Lakeside Middle School and Woodbridge High School all are closed by. No pet/smoker please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Meadowgrass have any available units?
51 Meadowgrass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 51 Meadowgrass currently offering any rent specials?
51 Meadowgrass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Meadowgrass pet-friendly?
No, 51 Meadowgrass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 51 Meadowgrass offer parking?
Yes, 51 Meadowgrass offers parking.
Does 51 Meadowgrass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Meadowgrass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Meadowgrass have a pool?
No, 51 Meadowgrass does not have a pool.
Does 51 Meadowgrass have accessible units?
No, 51 Meadowgrass does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Meadowgrass have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Meadowgrass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Meadowgrass have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Meadowgrass does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology