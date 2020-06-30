5082 Apple Tree

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This beautiful Single Story attached Home has charming two bedrooms and two full bathrooms in a great location in the highly sought after Terrace community. It has a nice open concept floor plan with a high ceiling and lots of natural lights in all living areas. There are also enclosed front and quaint back patio for you to enjoy a perfect spot to unwind after a long day as well as short walking distance to the community pool and spa. Most of all, this home is located in close proximity to great schools, shopping, parks, restaurants, and easy access to freeways.