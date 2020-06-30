All apartments in Irvine
5082 Apple Tree

5082 Apple Tree · No Longer Available
Location

5082 Apple Tree, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This beautiful Single Story attached Home has charming two bedrooms and two full bathrooms in a great location in the highly sought after Terrace community. It has a nice open concept floor plan with a high ceiling and lots of natural lights in all living areas. There are also enclosed front and quaint back patio for you to enjoy a perfect spot to unwind after a long day as well as short walking distance to the community pool and spa. Most of all, this home is located in close proximity to great schools, shopping, parks, restaurants, and easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5082 Apple Tree have any available units?
5082 Apple Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5082 Apple Tree have?
Some of 5082 Apple Tree's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5082 Apple Tree currently offering any rent specials?
5082 Apple Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5082 Apple Tree pet-friendly?
No, 5082 Apple Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5082 Apple Tree offer parking?
Yes, 5082 Apple Tree offers parking.
Does 5082 Apple Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5082 Apple Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5082 Apple Tree have a pool?
Yes, 5082 Apple Tree has a pool.
Does 5082 Apple Tree have accessible units?
No, 5082 Apple Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 5082 Apple Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 5082 Apple Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5082 Apple Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 5082 Apple Tree does not have units with air conditioning.

