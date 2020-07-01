5081 Paris Way

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in The Ranch area of Irvine - This beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story Home is located in The Ranch area of Irvine . Recent kitchen remodel featuring cabinets, counter-tops, back-splash, stainless steel appliances, sink, fixtures, and a large center island with storage and bar seating. The kitchen is open to the dining area and family room. The family room opens up to two patio areas, one on each side of a wrap around yard, perfect for alfresco dining, relaxing and entertaining. The large living room has a cozy fireplace and cathedral ceiling, giving it an open airy feeling. Laundry hookups are in the two car garage. This property is located on a cul-de-sac in the heart of Irvine. Close to freeways, shopping, award winning schools and more.



Small pets OK with additional deposit.



Available now and won't last!



$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.



