Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

5081 Paris Way

5081 Paris Way · No Longer Available
Location

5081 Paris Way, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in The Ranch area of Irvine - This beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story Home is located in The Ranch area of Irvine . Recent kitchen remodel featuring cabinets, counter-tops, back-splash, stainless steel appliances, sink, fixtures, and a large center island with storage and bar seating. The kitchen is open to the dining area and family room. The family room opens up to two patio areas, one on each side of a wrap around yard, perfect for alfresco dining, relaxing and entertaining. The large living room has a cozy fireplace and cathedral ceiling, giving it an open airy feeling. Laundry hookups are in the two car garage. This property is located on a cul-de-sac in the heart of Irvine. Close to freeways, shopping, award winning schools and more.

Small pets OK with additional deposit.

Available now and won't last!

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.

We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.



Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5081 Paris Way have any available units?
5081 Paris Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5081 Paris Way have?
Some of 5081 Paris Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5081 Paris Way currently offering any rent specials?
5081 Paris Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5081 Paris Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5081 Paris Way is pet friendly.
Does 5081 Paris Way offer parking?
Yes, 5081 Paris Way offers parking.
Does 5081 Paris Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5081 Paris Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5081 Paris Way have a pool?
No, 5081 Paris Way does not have a pool.
Does 5081 Paris Way have accessible units?
No, 5081 Paris Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5081 Paris Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5081 Paris Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5081 Paris Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5081 Paris Way does not have units with air conditioning.

