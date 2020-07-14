5053 Scholarship

Amenities

Highly upgraded luxury home, located on a corner, at Irvine's top rated high rise community, The Plaza Irvine. This plan C has eastern views toward Saddleback Mountain with the morning sunshine. Highly upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, all Viking appliances, Snaidero European Cabinets in cabinet and under cabinet lighting, master bath with dual vanities, jetted tub, shower with bench, walk in closets and so much more. Assigned parking available at the lobby level. The associations amenities include a 5000 square foot fitness center equipped with steam rooms, junior olympic pool and a lap pool, cabanas, community bar--que, two club rooms, two billiard rooms, two conference rooms and business center. Centrally located on the border of Newport Beach and Irvine in the heart of Irvine's business district.