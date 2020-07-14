All apartments in Irvine
Location

5053 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
lobby
sauna
Highly upgraded luxury home, located on a corner, at Irvine's top rated high rise community, The Plaza Irvine. This plan C has eastern views toward Saddleback Mountain with the morning sunshine. Highly upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, all Viking appliances, Snaidero European Cabinets in cabinet and under cabinet lighting, master bath with dual vanities, jetted tub, shower with bench, walk in closets and so much more. Assigned parking available at the lobby level. The associations amenities include a 5000 square foot fitness center equipped with steam rooms, junior olympic pool and a lap pool, cabanas, community bar--que, two club rooms, two billiard rooms, two conference rooms and business center. Centrally located on the border of Newport Beach and Irvine in the heart of Irvine's business district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 Scholarship have any available units?
5053 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5053 Scholarship have?
Some of 5053 Scholarship's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
5053 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 5053 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5053 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 5053 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 5053 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5053 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 5053 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 5053 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 5053 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 5053 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 5053 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
