5022 Paseo De Vega
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:15 PM

5022 Paseo De Vega

5022 Paseo De Vega · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

5022 Paseo De Vega, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
Great home located in distinguished Irvine School District. Conveniently located within a community across from Turtle Rock Elementary and University High and walking distance to UCI. Largest model within Campus View Broadmoor Community with 4 Bedrooms including one downstairs. Spacious home with double door entryway leading to an expansive living room with fireplace, natural light and sliding door to back patio. Entertain your guests within the gated courtyard situated in front of main entryway. Family room has great view of floral courtyard. Backyard is lined with various fruit trees and vegetable plants. Newly painted home and new fence. Move-in ready. Enjoy the association pool, gorgeous hiking trails, and playgrounds all within a short distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 Paseo De Vega have any available units?
5022 Paseo De Vega doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5022 Paseo De Vega have?
Some of 5022 Paseo De Vega's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 Paseo De Vega currently offering any rent specials?
5022 Paseo De Vega is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 Paseo De Vega pet-friendly?
No, 5022 Paseo De Vega is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5022 Paseo De Vega offer parking?
Yes, 5022 Paseo De Vega offers parking.
Does 5022 Paseo De Vega have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 Paseo De Vega does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 Paseo De Vega have a pool?
Yes, 5022 Paseo De Vega has a pool.
Does 5022 Paseo De Vega have accessible units?
No, 5022 Paseo De Vega does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 Paseo De Vega have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5022 Paseo De Vega has units with dishwashers.
Does 5022 Paseo De Vega have units with air conditioning?
No, 5022 Paseo De Vega does not have units with air conditioning.

