5022 Paseo De Vega

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool

Great home located in distinguished Irvine School District. Conveniently located within a community across from Turtle Rock Elementary and University High and walking distance to UCI. Largest model within Campus View Broadmoor Community with 4 Bedrooms including one downstairs. Spacious home with double door entryway leading to an expansive living room with fireplace, natural light and sliding door to back patio. Entertain your guests within the gated courtyard situated in front of main entryway. Family room has great view of floral courtyard. Backyard is lined with various fruit trees and vegetable plants. Newly painted home and new fence. Move-in ready. Enjoy the association pool, gorgeous hiking trails, and playgrounds all within a short distance.