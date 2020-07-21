All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:09 AM

5022 Alcorn Lane

5022 Alcorn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5022 Alcorn Lane, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2bath One Level single family with nice yard. Short distance to Uni-High School and park. Fully upgrade with wood flooring throughout. Forma living room with Formal dining direct to court yard. Additional bonus room for family entertainments which can use as family room. Perfect for family,
4 Bedroom 2bath One Level single family with nice yard. Short distance to Uni-High School and park. Fully upgrade with wood flooring throughout. Forma living room with Formal dining direct to court yard. Additional bonus room for family entertainments which can use as family room. Perfect for family,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 Alcorn Lane have any available units?
5022 Alcorn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5022 Alcorn Lane have?
Some of 5022 Alcorn Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 Alcorn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5022 Alcorn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 Alcorn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5022 Alcorn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5022 Alcorn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5022 Alcorn Lane offers parking.
Does 5022 Alcorn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 Alcorn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 Alcorn Lane have a pool?
No, 5022 Alcorn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5022 Alcorn Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5022 Alcorn Lane has accessible units.
Does 5022 Alcorn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5022 Alcorn Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5022 Alcorn Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5022 Alcorn Lane has units with air conditioning.
