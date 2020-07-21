5022 Alcorn Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2bath One Level single family with nice yard. Short distance to Uni-High School and park. Fully upgrade with wood flooring throughout. Forma living room with Formal dining direct to court yard. Additional bonus room for family entertainments which can use as family room. Perfect for family,

4 Bedroom 2bath One Level single family with nice yard. Short distance to Uni-High School and park. Fully upgrade with wood flooring throughout. Forma living room with Formal dining direct to court yard. Additional bonus room for family entertainments which can use as family room. Perfect for family,