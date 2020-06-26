50 Emerald Clover

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Spectacular corner masterpiece! Beautiful Caserta collection plan 3x of Cypress Village Community. Next to a Community Park. 3 beds & 3.5 baths (all 3 bedrooms with a private bathroom). Kitchen w/ breakfast bar opens to Greatroom that is perfect for family gathering. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, upscale backsplash, upgraded fixtures throughout & wood laminated flooring. Large size sliding glass door connects indoor living to outdoor nature. Plantation shutters all through out. Both Cypress Village Elementary & Jeffrey Trail Middle schools are in the community. Walking distance to schools and parks. Community amenity: BBQ, pool, spa, playground, basketball court, tennis courts, baseball field, soccer field, dance studio, and trail. Cypress Village Shopping Center & Irvine Spectrum nearby. Easy access to I-5, 133 and 241.