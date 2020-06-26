All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:58 AM

50 Emerald Clover

50 Emerald Clover · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

50 Emerald Clover, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spectacular corner masterpiece! Beautiful Caserta collection plan 3x of Cypress Village Community. Next to a Community Park. 3 beds & 3.5 baths (all 3 bedrooms with a private bathroom). Kitchen w/ breakfast bar opens to Greatroom that is perfect for family gathering. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, upscale backsplash, upgraded fixtures throughout & wood laminated flooring. Large size sliding glass door connects indoor living to outdoor nature. Plantation shutters all through out. Both Cypress Village Elementary & Jeffrey Trail Middle schools are in the community. Walking distance to schools and parks. Community amenity: BBQ, pool, spa, playground, basketball court, tennis courts, baseball field, soccer field, dance studio, and trail. Cypress Village Shopping Center & Irvine Spectrum nearby. Easy access to I-5, 133 and 241.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Emerald Clover have any available units?
50 Emerald Clover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 50 Emerald Clover have?
Some of 50 Emerald Clover's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Emerald Clover currently offering any rent specials?
50 Emerald Clover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Emerald Clover pet-friendly?
No, 50 Emerald Clover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 50 Emerald Clover offer parking?
Yes, 50 Emerald Clover offers parking.
Does 50 Emerald Clover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Emerald Clover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Emerald Clover have a pool?
Yes, 50 Emerald Clover has a pool.
Does 50 Emerald Clover have accessible units?
No, 50 Emerald Clover does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Emerald Clover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Emerald Clover has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Emerald Clover have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Emerald Clover does not have units with air conditioning.

