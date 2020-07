Amenities

Great opportunity to lease in Quail Hill! Detached 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with access to all the Quail Hill amenities. Home will be freshly painted and newly carpeted for the new tenants. Enjoy the convenient location of Quail Hill, easy access to the 5 and 405 freeways while living close to nature and beaches. Excellent Irvine Unified Schools and close proximity to nearby work centers. Private outdoor patio area for dining outdoors.