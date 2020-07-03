50 Ascension

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

One of the nicest communities located in Turtle Rock. 24-hour guard gated community. Extremely light and bright, vaulted ceilings with view of the mountains and trees. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout house except stairs. Circular staircase leading to large master suite and master retreat with fireplace and walk in closets. One bedroom and bath downstairs and 4 Bedrooms upstairs, one of the rooms is very large bonus room without closet but can be use as office or 5th bedroom. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, kitchen nook. Beautiful family room with fireplace. Upgraded bathrooms. Three car garages. Enjoy HOA pool, Jacuzzi, basketball court, playground area, hiking trails, biking. Walking distance to all amenities. Blue ribbon schools, Excellent University high school.