All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 50 Ascension.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
50 Ascension
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:00 AM

50 Ascension

50 Ascension · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

50 Ascension, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
One of the nicest communities located in Turtle Rock. 24-hour guard gated community. Extremely light and bright, vaulted ceilings with view of the mountains and trees. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout house except stairs. Circular staircase leading to large master suite and master retreat with fireplace and walk in closets. One bedroom and bath downstairs and 4 Bedrooms upstairs, one of the rooms is very large bonus room without closet but can be use as office or 5th bedroom. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, kitchen nook. Beautiful family room with fireplace. Upgraded bathrooms. Three car garages. Enjoy HOA pool, Jacuzzi, basketball court, playground area, hiking trails, biking. Walking distance to all amenities. Blue ribbon schools, Excellent University high school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Ascension have any available units?
50 Ascension doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 50 Ascension have?
Some of 50 Ascension's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Ascension currently offering any rent specials?
50 Ascension is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Ascension pet-friendly?
No, 50 Ascension is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 50 Ascension offer parking?
Yes, 50 Ascension offers parking.
Does 50 Ascension have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Ascension does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Ascension have a pool?
Yes, 50 Ascension has a pool.
Does 50 Ascension have accessible units?
No, 50 Ascension does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Ascension have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Ascension has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Ascension have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Ascension does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology