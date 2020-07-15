Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning SINGLE LEVEL Detached home in Westpark's Promenade featuring three bedrooms (one currently configured as a den), two baths and a two-car direct access garage with an additional storage area! Light and bright with cathedral ceilings and an abundance of windows! Open and airy floor plan with a cozy fireplace! Absolutely immaculate condition including fresh paint, travertine flooring, upgraded carpet and much MORE!! Chef's kitchen comes complete with newer cabinets, granite counters, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances! Opulent master suite with vaulted ceilings, plenty of closet space, dual vanities and a remodeled shower! Relax in the low maintenance wrap around yard! Enjoy resort-style amenities and award-winning Irvine schools!