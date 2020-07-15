All apartments in Irvine
5 Tiara

5 Tiara · (714) 307-2751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Tiara, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1405 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning SINGLE LEVEL Detached home in Westpark's Promenade featuring three bedrooms (one currently configured as a den), two baths and a two-car direct access garage with an additional storage area! Light and bright with cathedral ceilings and an abundance of windows! Open and airy floor plan with a cozy fireplace! Absolutely immaculate condition including fresh paint, travertine flooring, upgraded carpet and much MORE!! Chef's kitchen comes complete with newer cabinets, granite counters, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances! Opulent master suite with vaulted ceilings, plenty of closet space, dual vanities and a remodeled shower! Relax in the low maintenance wrap around yard! Enjoy resort-style amenities and award-winning Irvine schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Tiara have any available units?
5 Tiara has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Tiara have?
Some of 5 Tiara's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Tiara currently offering any rent specials?
5 Tiara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Tiara pet-friendly?
No, 5 Tiara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Tiara offer parking?
Yes, 5 Tiara offers parking.
Does 5 Tiara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Tiara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Tiara have a pool?
No, 5 Tiara does not have a pool.
Does 5 Tiara have accessible units?
No, 5 Tiara does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Tiara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Tiara has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Tiara have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Tiara does not have units with air conditioning.
