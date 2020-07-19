All apartments in Irvine
5 Starshine
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:51 PM

5 Starshine

5 Starshine · No Longer Available
Irvine
Location

5 Starshine, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This Prestigious TURTLE ROCK community Awaits You! Elevated High above ORANGE COUNTY, this gem of a peaceful location provides the tranquility & scenic rolling hills near Shady Canyon along with lots of outdoor activities & nature trails. AWARD WINNING IRVINE SCHOOLS: UNIVERSITY High School, VISTA VERDE Middle and BONITA CANYON Elementary. This Open Floor Plan features Stylish Living & Dining to the REMODELED KITCHEN with views of the well-proportioned vaulted ceilings, this place has so much to enjoy! Eat indoors with abundant natural light gleaming in from the over-sized sliding glass doors or dine al fresco on the balcony or your very own private enclosed patio. This popular floor plan provides 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and an Attached 2 CAR GARAGE, convenience couldn't get better! Updates Include: NEW WASHER/DRYER & REFRIGERATOR, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Designer Paint, freshly installed Low-Profile Carpet, Brushed Nickel Light Fixtures, NEW ENERGY SAVING WATERHEATER, New Front Door hardware, NEW LOW FLOW TOILETS and much more..Garage is even Freshly Painted! The Pool & Spa feel like they are steps from your home, yet far enough. POOL IS HEATED YEAR ROUND! Amenities also include: TWO Tennis Courts. Nicely balanced between the Inland & Coastal communities, this home is near UCI, Newport, Laguna Beach & much more...Hurry While it Lasts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Starshine have any available units?
5 Starshine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Starshine have?
Some of 5 Starshine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Starshine currently offering any rent specials?
5 Starshine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Starshine pet-friendly?
No, 5 Starshine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Starshine offer parking?
Yes, 5 Starshine offers parking.
Does 5 Starshine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Starshine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Starshine have a pool?
Yes, 5 Starshine has a pool.
Does 5 Starshine have accessible units?
No, 5 Starshine does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Starshine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Starshine has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Starshine have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Starshine does not have units with air conditioning.
