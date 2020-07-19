5 Starshine

Amenities

This Prestigious TURTLE ROCK community Awaits You! Elevated High above ORANGE COUNTY, this gem of a peaceful location provides the tranquility & scenic rolling hills near Shady Canyon along with lots of outdoor activities & nature trails. AWARD WINNING IRVINE SCHOOLS: UNIVERSITY High School, VISTA VERDE Middle and BONITA CANYON Elementary. This Open Floor Plan features Stylish Living & Dining to the REMODELED KITCHEN with views of the well-proportioned vaulted ceilings, this place has so much to enjoy! Eat indoors with abundant natural light gleaming in from the over-sized sliding glass doors or dine al fresco on the balcony or your very own private enclosed patio. This popular floor plan provides 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and an Attached 2 CAR GARAGE, convenience couldn't get better! Updates Include: NEW WASHER/DRYER & REFRIGERATOR, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Designer Paint, freshly installed Low-Profile Carpet, Brushed Nickel Light Fixtures, NEW ENERGY SAVING WATERHEATER, New Front Door hardware, NEW LOW FLOW TOILETS and much more..Garage is even Freshly Painted! The Pool & Spa feel like they are steps from your home, yet far enough. POOL IS HEATED YEAR ROUND! Amenities also include: TWO Tennis Courts. Nicely balanced between the Inland & Coastal communities, this home is near UCI, Newport, Laguna Beach & much more...Hurry While it Lasts!