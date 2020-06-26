All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:48 AM

5 Sevenoaks

5 Sevenoaks · No Longer Available
Location

5 Sevenoaks, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Surround yourself with comfortable elegance in this expanded Turtle Rock Estate 6 bedroom plus office, 6½ bath marvel in exclusive Turtle Rock Summit. Thoughtful design and exceptional craftsmanship warrant its ideal location in the guard-gated community of only 128 homes. A formal model home, the resort style backyard boasts a private tropical oasis with a beautiful pool, jacuzzi and oversized built-in bbq surrounded by grass and lush, mature trees. Enjoy true seclusion on this cul-de-sac with plenty of distance to the neighbor’s house. Estate-level quality is apparent with smooth exterior stucco, double insulated walls and ceilings, double coffered ceilings and more. Peace and quiet is assured with second level concrete flooring and unique dual paned windows. Expansive windows, soaring ceilings and several sets of French doors offer ample natural light. Large rooms and stunning touches make this home a one-of-a-kind. Manteled fireplaces adorn the formal living and kitchen-adjacent great room while the dining room has a built-in wet bar. The gorgeous remodeled kitchen has sleek, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances, dual dishwashers, double ovens and an appliance garage. Each bedroom is a sizable en-suite. The large fireside master offers views of rolling hills and open spaces. It features a spa-like bathroom with a walk-in shower, step-up tub and dual vanities. Escape to this private paradise. Award-winning school district. Live 10 minutes close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Sevenoaks have any available units?
5 Sevenoaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Sevenoaks have?
Some of 5 Sevenoaks's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Sevenoaks currently offering any rent specials?
5 Sevenoaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Sevenoaks pet-friendly?
No, 5 Sevenoaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Sevenoaks offer parking?
Yes, 5 Sevenoaks offers parking.
Does 5 Sevenoaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Sevenoaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Sevenoaks have a pool?
Yes, 5 Sevenoaks has a pool.
Does 5 Sevenoaks have accessible units?
No, 5 Sevenoaks does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Sevenoaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Sevenoaks has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Sevenoaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Sevenoaks does not have units with air conditioning.
