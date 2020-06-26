5 Sevenoaks

Amenities

Surround yourself with comfortable elegance in this expanded Turtle Rock Estate 6 bedroom plus office, 6½ bath marvel in exclusive Turtle Rock Summit. Thoughtful design and exceptional craftsmanship warrant its ideal location in the guard-gated community of only 128 homes. A formal model home, the resort style backyard boasts a private tropical oasis with a beautiful pool, jacuzzi and oversized built-in bbq surrounded by grass and lush, mature trees. Enjoy true seclusion on this cul-de-sac with plenty of distance to the neighbor’s house. Estate-level quality is apparent with smooth exterior stucco, double insulated walls and ceilings, double coffered ceilings and more. Peace and quiet is assured with second level concrete flooring and unique dual paned windows. Expansive windows, soaring ceilings and several sets of French doors offer ample natural light. Large rooms and stunning touches make this home a one-of-a-kind. Manteled fireplaces adorn the formal living and kitchen-adjacent great room while the dining room has a built-in wet bar. The gorgeous remodeled kitchen has sleek, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances, dual dishwashers, double ovens and an appliance garage. Each bedroom is a sizable en-suite. The large fireside master offers views of rolling hills and open spaces. It features a spa-like bathroom with a walk-in shower, step-up tub and dual vanities. Escape to this private paradise. Award-winning school district. Live 10 minutes close to everything!