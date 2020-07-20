5 Salviati Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Discover a Refined Lifestyle in the Prestigious Gated Community of Corte Bella. This Lovely 3 BR / 2.5 Bath Home is Located in

the Highly Desirable Interior of the Community near Pool and Spa. Upgrades Include, New Light Fixtures, Designer Hardwood

Flooring, Newer Blinds and Appliances, Stainless Steel Sink and Faucet. Great Open Living Space. Master bedroom has walk in

closet and second mirrored wardrobe closet and Master Bath has Dual Sinks and Separate Shower. Dining Room Chandelier.

Approximately 42 Acre Irvine Park Located Directly Across The Street. The Park Features; Tennis Courts, Soccer Fields,

Softball Diamonds, Batting Cages, Outdoor Amphitheater, Gardens, Fountains. Large Playground, Tot-Lot and Gazebo with Picnic

Tables. Ideally Located Near Shopping, Restaurants, Freeways and New State Of The Art LA Fitness. OWNER WILL PROFESSIONALLY CLEAN HOME INCLUDING CARPETS BEFORE NEW TENANT MOVES IN.