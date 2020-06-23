All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 5 Mirador.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
5 Mirador
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:14 AM

5 Mirador

5 Mirador · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5 Mirador, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spectacular luxury residence perched in highly desirable gated hilltop community and featuring panoramic golf course, mountain and city lights views. A designer's touch is evident in every detail. From the moment you enter thru the gorgeous leaded glass front doors one is struck by the rich hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and myriad of large view exposed windows. Stunning gourmet kitchen offers beautiful granite slab countertops, top-of-the-line appliances, attached eating area and family room. Custom wrought-iron handrails enhance the lovely hardwood stairs that lead to the upstairs bedrooms. HUGE master suite complete with lavish bath and giant walk-in closet. Other great features include fully finished attic, fabulous entertainers' patio, window casings on every window and full laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Mirador have any available units?
5 Mirador doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Mirador have?
Some of 5 Mirador's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Mirador currently offering any rent specials?
5 Mirador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Mirador pet-friendly?
No, 5 Mirador is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Mirador offer parking?
No, 5 Mirador does not offer parking.
Does 5 Mirador have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Mirador does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Mirador have a pool?
No, 5 Mirador does not have a pool.
Does 5 Mirador have accessible units?
No, 5 Mirador does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Mirador have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Mirador has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Mirador have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Mirador does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology