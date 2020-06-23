Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spectacular luxury residence perched in highly desirable gated hilltop community and featuring panoramic golf course, mountain and city lights views. A designer's touch is evident in every detail. From the moment you enter thru the gorgeous leaded glass front doors one is struck by the rich hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and myriad of large view exposed windows. Stunning gourmet kitchen offers beautiful granite slab countertops, top-of-the-line appliances, attached eating area and family room. Custom wrought-iron handrails enhance the lovely hardwood stairs that lead to the upstairs bedrooms. HUGE master suite complete with lavish bath and giant walk-in closet. Other great features include fully finished attic, fabulous entertainers' patio, window casings on every window and full laundry room.