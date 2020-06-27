Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful upgraded GROUND FLOOR home with 3 bed 2 bath. Perfect location across the street from pool and park. Two minute walking distance to North Lake and Tennis courts. Enter into spacious living room with brand new quality carpet. Remodeled BIG eat-in kitchen has stunning NEW Granite Counter, NEW tiled floor NEW stove/oven NEW dishwasher, and leads to cozy patio great for enjoying BBQ and relaxing outdoors. Bathrooms remodeled with NEW separate shower NEW bath tub and NEW dual vanity's. Fully enclosed patio spacious lock up storage and leads to 1 car carport Woodbridge is one of Irvine's most sought after neighborhoods with 2 beautiful lakes for fishing and boating, numerous award winning schools, lots of green areas 2 beach lagoons and over 24 pools 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts numerous parks with play equipment.