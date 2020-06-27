All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 PM

5 Firwood

5 Firwood · No Longer Available
Location

5 Firwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful upgraded GROUND FLOOR home with 3 bed 2 bath. Perfect location across the street from pool and park. Two minute walking distance to North Lake and Tennis courts. Enter into spacious living room with brand new quality carpet. Remodeled BIG eat-in kitchen has stunning NEW Granite Counter, NEW tiled floor NEW stove/oven NEW dishwasher, and leads to cozy patio great for enjoying BBQ and relaxing outdoors. Bathrooms remodeled with NEW separate shower NEW bath tub and NEW dual vanity's. Fully enclosed patio spacious lock up storage and leads to 1 car carport Woodbridge is one of Irvine's most sought after neighborhoods with 2 beautiful lakes for fishing and boating, numerous award winning schools, lots of green areas 2 beach lagoons and over 24 pools 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts numerous parks with play equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Firwood have any available units?
5 Firwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Firwood have?
Some of 5 Firwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Firwood currently offering any rent specials?
5 Firwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Firwood pet-friendly?
No, 5 Firwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Firwood offer parking?
Yes, 5 Firwood offers parking.
Does 5 Firwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Firwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Firwood have a pool?
Yes, 5 Firwood has a pool.
Does 5 Firwood have accessible units?
No, 5 Firwood does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Firwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Firwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Firwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Firwood does not have units with air conditioning.
