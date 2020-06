Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport doorman on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Detached 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Flexible Floor Plan two story home located in Desirable Vista Filare tract. Light & Bright cute house with many new upgraded items. Newer Granite kitchen counter top and newer laminate flooring, newer paint. Spacious living room with fire place. Walk to the Jr. and Elem. school, close to the Northwood High, nice silkwood park and a long trail. Walking to the association pool and a tiny to park. Prime Northwood At It's Best~ In Excellent Condition