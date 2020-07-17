All apartments in Irvine
5 Echo Run

5 Echo Run · No Longer Available
Location

5 Echo Run, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUDENTS and GROUP PROFESSIONALS also welcome to apply. Two Story Town House with TWO Car Garage Attached. Nicely and highly upgraded two story Town-home with patio in a great location of Woodbridge, Irvine. Across from the park, close to schools, lake, shopping centers, I-405, I-5, John Wayne Airport and Irvine Spectrum. The upgrades include: WOOD FLOORS on the stairs and all the bedrooms, dual pane windows and doors, tile flooring throughout the first floor and all the bathrooms, granite counter tops through out the house including the kitchen, expanded kitchen with dark cherry/Brown cabinetries, stainless steel kitchen sink, gas cook top, pantry; dark cherry/brown color cabinets throughout the house; ; Fireplace with granite cover in the family room; recess lights in the kitchen, family and living rooms; new paint; baseboards, three bedrooms on the second floor, two attached car garage with long drive way. Very close to schools: Elementary School: Meadow Park; Middle School: South Lake; High School: Woodbridge High. Refrigerator will stay if you wish.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Echo Run have any available units?
5 Echo Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Echo Run have?
Some of 5 Echo Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Echo Run currently offering any rent specials?
5 Echo Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Echo Run pet-friendly?
No, 5 Echo Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Echo Run offer parking?
Yes, 5 Echo Run offers parking.
Does 5 Echo Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Echo Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Echo Run have a pool?
No, 5 Echo Run does not have a pool.
Does 5 Echo Run have accessible units?
No, 5 Echo Run does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Echo Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Echo Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Echo Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Echo Run does not have units with air conditioning.
