5 Echo Run

STUDENTS and GROUP PROFESSIONALS also welcome to apply. Two Story Town House with TWO Car Garage Attached. Nicely and highly upgraded two story Town-home with patio in a great location of Woodbridge, Irvine. Across from the park, close to schools, lake, shopping centers, I-405, I-5, John Wayne Airport and Irvine Spectrum. The upgrades include: WOOD FLOORS on the stairs and all the bedrooms, dual pane windows and doors, tile flooring throughout the first floor and all the bathrooms, granite counter tops through out the house including the kitchen, expanded kitchen with dark cherry/Brown cabinetries, stainless steel kitchen sink, gas cook top, pantry; dark cherry/brown color cabinets throughout the house; ; Fireplace with granite cover in the family room; recess lights in the kitchen, family and living rooms; new paint; baseboards, three bedrooms on the second floor, two attached car garage with long drive way. Very close to schools: Elementary School: Meadow Park; Middle School: South Lake; High School: Woodbridge High. Refrigerator will stay if you wish.