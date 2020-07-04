Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY! This striking residence offers privacy and pride of ownership surpassing every expectation. Generously remodeled, this home boasts open-concept layout with spacious living room designed to capture all natural light in every room. Cozy fireplace framed with granite, built-in cabinets, plantation shutters throughout, recessed lighting and luxurious cherry wood hardwood floors inspire an inviting atmosphere. Masterfully designed kitchen with white cabinets, glass doors & granite countertops. The great room casually flows to three (3) private patios providing the ultimate setting for outdoor living and entertaining. Spacious master suite offers enchanting patio views, huge closet space and his/her vanities. 3rd bedroom through French doors is currently being used as office/den. Nestled in the exclusive charming tree-lined community of Rancho San Joaquin with no mello-roos and low taxes. Highly-acclaimed Irvine School District and distinguished University High School. Just steps to community pool, William Mason Regional Park and open green space. Hurry…this charming single level home is a rare opportunity. Must see today!