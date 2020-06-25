48 Whispering Pine

Amenities

Spacious Home in the Gated Community of Lexington. Located in the Beautiful Northwood area of Irvine! Great Location! Situated right across the street from Canyon View Elementary. This home has a formal living room with attached dining area. Also, a separate family room open to the kitchen with an island. Convenient downstairs room that can be used as an office or bedroom. Upstairs has two Master bedrooms, Jack and Jill and a big bonus room/bedroom. Garage has epoxy floor and built-in cabinets. Backyard has a patio with a grass area. Close proximity to Northwood High School. Great community with pool, Jacuzzi, parks, tennis courts and more. Irvine is known for it's great schools! Close to shops and frwys. This home can be rented long term or short term lease (ask for specific details). A chance to live in a wonderful community!