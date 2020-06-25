All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

48 Whispering Pine

48 Whispering Pne · No Longer Available
Location

48 Whispering Pne, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious Home in the Gated Community of Lexington. Located in the Beautiful Northwood area of Irvine! Great Location! Situated right across the street from Canyon View Elementary. This home has a formal living room with attached dining area. Also, a separate family room open to the kitchen with an island. Convenient downstairs room that can be used as an office or bedroom. Upstairs has two Master bedrooms, Jack and Jill and a big bonus room/bedroom. Garage has epoxy floor and built-in cabinets. Backyard has a patio with a grass area. Close proximity to Northwood High School. Great community with pool, Jacuzzi, parks, tennis courts and more. Irvine is known for it's great schools! Close to shops and frwys. This home can be rented long term or short term lease (ask for specific details). A chance to live in a wonderful community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Whispering Pine have any available units?
48 Whispering Pine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 48 Whispering Pine have?
Some of 48 Whispering Pine's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Whispering Pine currently offering any rent specials?
48 Whispering Pine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Whispering Pine pet-friendly?
No, 48 Whispering Pine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 48 Whispering Pine offer parking?
Yes, 48 Whispering Pine offers parking.
Does 48 Whispering Pine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Whispering Pine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Whispering Pine have a pool?
Yes, 48 Whispering Pine has a pool.
Does 48 Whispering Pine have accessible units?
No, 48 Whispering Pine does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Whispering Pine have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Whispering Pine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Whispering Pine have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Whispering Pine does not have units with air conditioning.
