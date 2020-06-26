All apartments in Irvine
48 Carver

48 Carver · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

48 Carver, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Charming single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home with newly resurfaced pool/spa located in Northwood Village. Spacious backyard that is an entertainer's dream; very private with no neighbors behind. The pool and spa has its owned solar heating system for comfortable year round use. Vaulted ceilings through out the home give it a warm and pleasant open feeling. Spacious living room, formal dining and gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, newly painted wood cabinets, island with built in wine cooler and breakfast area that looks out to the amazing tropical pool/spa area in the backyard. The master suite/retreat features, hardwood floors, walk in closet, ceiling fan and your own French door exit to the backyard pool area. Remodeled master bath with soaker tub, over-sized walk in shower, white tile floors and new dual vanity with cultured marble counters. All bedroom closets are cedar-lined. BONUS FEATURE, the attic has been converted to a craft/sewing room and office with ample additional storage (approximately 350 sq ft of usable area). This space is not permitted but is nicely finished has central air/heat, hardwood floors and skylights. Short distance to award winning Irvine schools and parks.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Carver have any available units?
48 Carver doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 48 Carver have?
Some of 48 Carver's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Carver currently offering any rent specials?
48 Carver is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Carver pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 Carver is pet friendly.
Does 48 Carver offer parking?
Yes, 48 Carver offers parking.
Does 48 Carver have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Carver does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Carver have a pool?
Yes, 48 Carver has a pool.
Does 48 Carver have accessible units?
Yes, 48 Carver has accessible units.
Does 48 Carver have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Carver has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Carver have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 48 Carver has units with air conditioning.
