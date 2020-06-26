Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

Charming single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home with newly resurfaced pool/spa located in Northwood Village. Spacious backyard that is an entertainer's dream; very private with no neighbors behind. The pool and spa has its owned solar heating system for comfortable year round use. Vaulted ceilings through out the home give it a warm and pleasant open feeling. Spacious living room, formal dining and gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, newly painted wood cabinets, island with built in wine cooler and breakfast area that looks out to the amazing tropical pool/spa area in the backyard. The master suite/retreat features, hardwood floors, walk in closet, ceiling fan and your own French door exit to the backyard pool area. Remodeled master bath with soaker tub, over-sized walk in shower, white tile floors and new dual vanity with cultured marble counters. All bedroom closets are cedar-lined. BONUS FEATURE, the attic has been converted to a craft/sewing room and office with ample additional storage (approximately 350 sq ft of usable area). This space is not permitted but is nicely finished has central air/heat, hardwood floors and skylights. Short distance to award winning Irvine schools and parks.

