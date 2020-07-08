All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4732 Lindstrom Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4732 Lindstrom Avenue
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

4732 Lindstrom Avenue

4732 Lindstrom Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4732 Lindstrom Avenue, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful remodeled single story home in extremely desirable area. Just finished on the remodel, everything is brand new! Kitchen with granite counters and new cabinets. All new appliances. Both bathrooms have been updated with granite counters and new cabinets. Modern tile flooring. New carpet in the bedrooms. Freshly painted and ready to go! This home has double paned windows and sliding doors for maximum heating and cooling efficiency. Granite faced fireplace in the living room. Spacious backyard with patio cover, very large side yard completely hardscape. Two car attached garage with laundry hook-ups. Wonderful area for award winning schools, close to shopping, parks, and biking/hiking trails. Gardening service is included. This is one to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4732 Lindstrom Avenue have any available units?
4732 Lindstrom Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4732 Lindstrom Avenue have?
Some of 4732 Lindstrom Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4732 Lindstrom Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4732 Lindstrom Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 Lindstrom Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4732 Lindstrom Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4732 Lindstrom Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4732 Lindstrom Avenue offers parking.
Does 4732 Lindstrom Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4732 Lindstrom Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 Lindstrom Avenue have a pool?
No, 4732 Lindstrom Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4732 Lindstrom Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4732 Lindstrom Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 Lindstrom Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4732 Lindstrom Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4732 Lindstrom Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4732 Lindstrom Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology