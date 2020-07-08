4732 Lindstrom Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful remodeled single story home in extremely desirable area. Just finished on the remodel, everything is brand new! Kitchen with granite counters and new cabinets. All new appliances. Both bathrooms have been updated with granite counters and new cabinets. Modern tile flooring. New carpet in the bedrooms. Freshly painted and ready to go! This home has double paned windows and sliding doors for maximum heating and cooling efficiency. Granite faced fireplace in the living room. Spacious backyard with patio cover, very large side yard completely hardscape. Two car attached garage with laundry hook-ups. Wonderful area for award winning schools, close to shopping, parks, and biking/hiking trails. Gardening service is included. This is one to see!