Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool hot tub

DETACHED TWO YEARS NEW HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY OF LAGUNA ALTURA, ONLY 8 MILES TO LAGUNA BEACH, FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE, FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH FRENCH DOORS, BRIGHT AND NICE UPGRADED WOOD CABINETS, AND UPGRADED MASTER BATHROOM, ONE BEDROOM WITH OWN BATHROOM, AND ONE POWDER ROOM, UPGRADED HARDWOOD FLOOR ON THE MAIL FLOOR, WALK IN TO ASSOCIATION POOL AND SPA, PLAYGROUND, NICE BACK YARD,AND PATIO COVER, EASY TO GET ON FREEWAY 405,5,133, AND SHORT DRIVE TO ALDERWOOD BASICS PLUS ELEM. AND RANCHO JUNIOR HIGH, AND UNIVERSITY HIGH. ONE OF THE BEST HIGH SCHOOL IN THE US.