47 Straw Flower

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This charming home in the village of Northwood and located in the gated community of Tremaine in Northwood Pointe, is just waiting for you! Upon entering the home, you notice the rich, dark wood-style floors on the main level that add a touch of elegance to the formal living and dining areas. The spacious kitchen with island, opens to the family dining area which has large sliding door to the backyard area. The large familyroom is open to both the dining and kitchen creating an open floorplan perfect for entertaining family and friends. The fireplace and media niche are the centerpiece of the familyroom. A remodeled bath completes the main level of living. Upstairs, find 2 spacious secondary bedrooms and a hall bath, which are separate from the master bedroom, creating the utmost in privacy. The large master bath has dual sinks, separate tub and shower area, a large walk-in closet as well as a second closet area. Enjoy the added storage space with a built-in cabinet in the upstairs hall area. Extend your indoor living outdoors and enjoy a BBQ on those warm Southern California evenings outside in your very private backyard with lots of lush landscaping. Conveniently located just a short walk across the park to Canyon View Elementary School and the Association pool area. This home is located in the highly sought after Northwood High School area. Shopping, dining is just a short distance away! No pets will be allowed. Welcome Home!