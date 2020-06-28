All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

47 Straw Flower

47 Straw Flower · No Longer Available
Location

47 Straw Flower, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This charming home in the village of Northwood and located in the gated community of Tremaine in Northwood Pointe, is just waiting for you! Upon entering the home, you notice the rich, dark wood-style floors on the main level that add a touch of elegance to the formal living and dining areas. The spacious kitchen with island, opens to the family dining area which has large sliding door to the backyard area. The large familyroom is open to both the dining and kitchen creating an open floorplan perfect for entertaining family and friends. The fireplace and media niche are the centerpiece of the familyroom. A remodeled bath completes the main level of living. Upstairs, find 2 spacious secondary bedrooms and a hall bath, which are separate from the master bedroom, creating the utmost in privacy. The large master bath has dual sinks, separate tub and shower area, a large walk-in closet as well as a second closet area. Enjoy the added storage space with a built-in cabinet in the upstairs hall area. Extend your indoor living outdoors and enjoy a BBQ on those warm Southern California evenings outside in your very private backyard with lots of lush landscaping. Conveniently located just a short walk across the park to Canyon View Elementary School and the Association pool area. This home is located in the highly sought after Northwood High School area. Shopping, dining is just a short distance away! No pets will be allowed. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Straw Flower have any available units?
47 Straw Flower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 47 Straw Flower have?
Some of 47 Straw Flower's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Straw Flower currently offering any rent specials?
47 Straw Flower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Straw Flower pet-friendly?
No, 47 Straw Flower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 47 Straw Flower offer parking?
Yes, 47 Straw Flower offers parking.
Does 47 Straw Flower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Straw Flower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Straw Flower have a pool?
Yes, 47 Straw Flower has a pool.
Does 47 Straw Flower have accessible units?
No, 47 Straw Flower does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Straw Flower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Straw Flower has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Straw Flower have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Straw Flower does not have units with air conditioning.
