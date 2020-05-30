All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 47 Dartmouth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
47 Dartmouth
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

47 Dartmouth

47 Dartmouth · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

47 Dartmouth, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
RENT A DREAM.. Light & airy townhouse located in the University Town Center. The home is in beautiful condition. Has a main floor bedroom with a full bathroom.. Engineered wood floors throughout downstairs for easy maintenance.. Chef's kitchen features a refrigerator and granite counters, newer tile floors, breakfast counter & cabinets galore. Great family room open to kitchen leads to enclosed private patio. Large formal living room with
fireplace, spacious formal dining room both with vaulted ceilings.. 2 large masters upstairs.. New energy efficient A/C installed recently.. Newer quality beige carpets upstairs.. Loads of windows allows for light & airy. Newer tile floors in bathrooms... Direct access 2 car garage with roll up door.. Fabulous very quiet location - steps to UCI, UNIVERSITY high school, great shopping, movies & restaurants & so much more. Great Homeowners Association with
tennis courts, swimming pool & spa, park etc. Pets: Negotiable NOTE: Earliest Move-In Date is June 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Dartmouth have any available units?
47 Dartmouth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 47 Dartmouth have?
Some of 47 Dartmouth's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Dartmouth currently offering any rent specials?
47 Dartmouth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Dartmouth pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Dartmouth is pet friendly.
Does 47 Dartmouth offer parking?
Yes, 47 Dartmouth offers parking.
Does 47 Dartmouth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Dartmouth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Dartmouth have a pool?
Yes, 47 Dartmouth has a pool.
Does 47 Dartmouth have accessible units?
No, 47 Dartmouth does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Dartmouth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Dartmouth has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Dartmouth have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 47 Dartmouth has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology