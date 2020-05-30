47 Dartmouth

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

RENT A DREAM.. Light & airy townhouse located in the University Town Center. The home is in beautiful condition. Has a main floor bedroom with a full bathroom.. Engineered wood floors throughout downstairs for easy maintenance.. Chef's kitchen features a refrigerator and granite counters, newer tile floors, breakfast counter & cabinets galore. Great family room open to kitchen leads to enclosed private patio. Large formal living room with

fireplace, spacious formal dining room both with vaulted ceilings.. 2 large masters upstairs.. New energy efficient A/C installed recently.. Newer quality beige carpets upstairs.. Loads of windows allows for light & airy. Newer tile floors in bathrooms... Direct access 2 car garage with roll up door.. Fabulous very quiet location - steps to UCI, UNIVERSITY high school, great shopping, movies & restaurants & so much more. Great Homeowners Association with

tennis courts, swimming pool & spa, park etc. Pets: Negotiable NOTE: Earliest Move-In Date is June 1st!