All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 46 Serenity.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
46 Serenity
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

46 Serenity

46 Serenity · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

46 Serenity, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in North Irvine - This gorgeous condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with a bright and open floor plan and a spacious family room. The kitchen has been highly upgraded with the stainless steel refrigerator included. Luxurious high-end carpet all throughout. Washer & dryer included. There s lots of light in this Santa Rosa, Plan 3 model located in one of the best locations, walking distance to lots of shopping at the Woodbury Town center. 2 car garages with direct access from the first level. Association amenities includes pool, spa, tennis and basketball courts, barbecue, picnic area, gym, playground and clubhouse. NO PETS PLEASE. (Thank you!)

Please note that this property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099

IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: http://www.hermitagepm.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4436131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Serenity have any available units?
46 Serenity doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 46 Serenity have?
Some of 46 Serenity's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Serenity currently offering any rent specials?
46 Serenity is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Serenity pet-friendly?
No, 46 Serenity is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 46 Serenity offer parking?
Yes, 46 Serenity offers parking.
Does 46 Serenity have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Serenity offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Serenity have a pool?
Yes, 46 Serenity has a pool.
Does 46 Serenity have accessible units?
No, 46 Serenity does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Serenity have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Serenity does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Serenity have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Serenity does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology