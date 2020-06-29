46 Serenity

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in North Irvine - This gorgeous condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with a bright and open floor plan and a spacious family room. The kitchen has been highly upgraded with the stainless steel refrigerator included. Luxurious high-end carpet all throughout. Washer & dryer included. There s lots of light in this Santa Rosa, Plan 3 model located in one of the best locations, walking distance to lots of shopping at the Woodbury Town center. 2 car garages with direct access from the first level. Association amenities includes pool, spa, tennis and basketball courts, barbecue, picnic area, gym, playground and clubhouse. NO PETS PLEASE. (Thank you!)



Please note that this property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099



IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: http://www.hermitagepm.com/



No Pets Allowed



