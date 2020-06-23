46 Appleglen

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely Upgraded Home in Irvine - An elegantly upgraded home with every detail to quality makes this house unique. As you enter, you are greeted by the open staircase with dark wood plank steps, and an open and gracious floor plan. The living room has a gas fireplace, built-in entertainment center, custom plantation shutters, crown molding everywhere and upgraded tall baseboards provides this home with warmth and comfort for relaxing and entertaining. A true gourmet kitchen is the chefs dream with center Island, contemporary espresso cabinets, all stainless steel appliances, Caesar quartz counters and Carrera marble back splash. The master suite is a sanctuary with designer paint colors and custom designed barn door, stunning master bath with a modern cabinet style, marble counter tops, wood tiled flooring, free standing soaking tub and dual water shower controls. Other property features include hardwood floors, new shaker-style solid wood interior doors with Baldwin fixtures, ceiling fans in all Bedrooms, a NEST thermostat and soft water and RO system as well. Available now.



(RLNE4584302)