Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

46 Appleglen

46 Appleglen Drive · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

46 Appleglen Drive, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely Upgraded Home in Irvine - An elegantly upgraded home with every detail to quality makes this house unique. As you enter, you are greeted by the open staircase with dark wood plank steps, and an open and gracious floor plan. The living room has a gas fireplace, built-in entertainment center, custom plantation shutters, crown molding everywhere and upgraded tall baseboards provides this home with warmth and comfort for relaxing and entertaining. A true gourmet kitchen is the chefs dream with center Island, contemporary espresso cabinets, all stainless steel appliances, Caesar quartz counters and Carrera marble back splash. The master suite is a sanctuary with designer paint colors and custom designed barn door, stunning master bath with a modern cabinet style, marble counter tops, wood tiled flooring, free standing soaking tub and dual water shower controls. Other property features include hardwood floors, new shaker-style solid wood interior doors with Baldwin fixtures, ceiling fans in all Bedrooms, a NEST thermostat and soft water and RO system as well. Available now.

(RLNE4584302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Appleglen have any available units?
46 Appleglen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 46 Appleglen have?
Some of 46 Appleglen's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Appleglen currently offering any rent specials?
46 Appleglen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Appleglen pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 Appleglen is pet friendly.
Does 46 Appleglen offer parking?
No, 46 Appleglen does not offer parking.
Does 46 Appleglen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Appleglen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Appleglen have a pool?
No, 46 Appleglen does not have a pool.
Does 46 Appleglen have accessible units?
No, 46 Appleglen does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Appleglen have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Appleglen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Appleglen have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Appleglen does not have units with air conditioning.
