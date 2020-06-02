All apartments in Irvine
45 Serenity

45 Serenity · (949) 783-2400
Location

45 Serenity, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1904 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Detached Home Coronado in the Master planned community of Woodbury East. Great Irvine Schools. 3 Bedroom 2.5 baths Plus an office. Master Bedroom downstairs. Open floor plan, Crown Molding, Kitchen upgraded with granite counter tops and stainless steel applications. Lots of windows which make the kitchen and living room very bright. 2 Bedrooms upstairs with a play/study area. All bathrooms upgraded. Laundry Room downstairs. Private low maintenance back yard which wraps around the home. Corner location. Walking distance to the community park with Junior Olympic pool, spa, fitness center, full basket and tennis courts. BBQ, tot lots, beach volley ball court, soccer field baseball field and more. Enjoy close to home shopping, dinning and entertainment at the nearby Woodbury Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Serenity have any available units?
45 Serenity has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 Serenity have?
Some of 45 Serenity's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Serenity currently offering any rent specials?
45 Serenity isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Serenity pet-friendly?
No, 45 Serenity is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 45 Serenity offer parking?
No, 45 Serenity does not offer parking.
Does 45 Serenity have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Serenity does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Serenity have a pool?
Yes, 45 Serenity has a pool.
Does 45 Serenity have accessible units?
No, 45 Serenity does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Serenity have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Serenity does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Serenity have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Serenity does not have units with air conditioning.
