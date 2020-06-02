45 Serenity

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Detached Home Coronado in the Master planned community of Woodbury East. Great Irvine Schools. 3 Bedroom 2.5 baths Plus an office. Master Bedroom downstairs. Open floor plan, Crown Molding, Kitchen upgraded with granite counter tops and stainless steel applications. Lots of windows which make the kitchen and living room very bright. 2 Bedrooms upstairs with a play/study area. All bathrooms upgraded. Laundry Room downstairs. Private low maintenance back yard which wraps around the home. Corner location. Walking distance to the community park with Junior Olympic pool, spa, fitness center, full basket and tennis courts. BBQ, tot lots, beach volley ball court, soccer field baseball field and more. Enjoy close to home shopping, dinning and entertainment at the nearby Woodbury Town Center.