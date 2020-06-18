All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

45 Redhawk

45 Redhawk · No Longer Available
Location

45 Redhawk, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled SINGLE STORY home tucked away on a quiet interior street. New flooring, freshly painted, new fixtures – this home is move-in ready. Light and bright kitchen with loads of countertop space. Remodeled bathrooms including new showers, new flooring and recessed lighting. Large open living room/family room and separate dining area. Master bedroom is spacious and has two closets and overlooks the private back yard. One of the front bedrooms has an enclosed patio and a walk-in closet. Large wrap around yard. Fantastic Woodbridge resort-style amenities include 2 lakes with sand beach lagoons, boating & fishing, 20 pools, 20+ tennis courts, basketball, playgrounds, parks, fitness course, and a multitude of family-friendly activities. Excellent schools all in easy walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Redhawk have any available units?
45 Redhawk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 45 Redhawk have?
Some of 45 Redhawk's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Redhawk currently offering any rent specials?
45 Redhawk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Redhawk pet-friendly?
No, 45 Redhawk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 45 Redhawk offer parking?
Yes, 45 Redhawk offers parking.
Does 45 Redhawk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Redhawk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Redhawk have a pool?
Yes, 45 Redhawk has a pool.
Does 45 Redhawk have accessible units?
No, 45 Redhawk does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Redhawk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Redhawk has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Redhawk have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Redhawk does not have units with air conditioning.
