45 Redhawk

Beautifully remodeled SINGLE STORY home tucked away on a quiet interior street. New flooring, freshly painted, new fixtures – this home is move-in ready. Light and bright kitchen with loads of countertop space. Remodeled bathrooms including new showers, new flooring and recessed lighting. Large open living room/family room and separate dining area. Master bedroom is spacious and has two closets and overlooks the private back yard. One of the front bedrooms has an enclosed patio and a walk-in closet. Large wrap around yard. Fantastic Woodbridge resort-style amenities include 2 lakes with sand beach lagoons, boating & fishing, 20 pools, 20+ tennis courts, basketball, playgrounds, parks, fitness course, and a multitude of family-friendly activities. Excellent schools all in easy walking distance.