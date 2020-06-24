45 Fallingstar

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage guest parking tennis court

Best way to see this lovely home is to call 714-833-4746 - Modern! Very nice home! - Call Listing Agent for appointment to see: Jaci Woods 714-833-4746. Available 4/1/2020.



HIGHLY UPGRADED! In recent years: new low E windows (so quiet!), very effective black-out window shades in master bedroom, plantation shutters t/o, designer paint, floor to ceiling tile master shower, custom frameless shower door, both bedrooms have custom closet organizers; upgraded baseboards, custom fireplace surround w/opening for TV, scraped ceilings, recessed lighting, upgraded appliances including gas stove, lighted ceiling fans both bedrooms, bathroom fixtures, mirrors, designer mouldings, tiled flooring all bathrooms, hot water heater, tub enclosure 2nd bathroom upstairs, retracting front door screen...This is a LIGHT, BRIGHT, COMFORTABLE home - tiles on 1st floor, carpet goes up the stairs (w/skylight), carpet in hall and bedrooms - detached garage, lots of guest parking, in the heart of Irvine in resort-style living WOODBRIDGE w/award-winning, Distinguished and Blue Ribbon schools all nearby. WOODBRIDGE: w/many pools (some adult, some kids; all sorts of classes for fun/exercise/learning) 2 lagoons for in-season swimming w/lifeguards by the 2 lakes, bike paths, running paths, tot lots, lots of tennis, basketball, handball courts, parks, stroll around Woodbridge on the tree-lined streets - IT'S GORGEOUS!) Also the best senior center is a short drive away if that works for you. EVERYTHING IS HERE IN WOODBRIDGE.



No Pets Allowed



