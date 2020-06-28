All apartments in Irvine
45 Briarglen

45 Briarglen · No Longer Available
Location

45 Briarglen, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This STUNNING home is an interior tract location in the popular Laurel's tract and has been beautifully remodeled! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms PLUS a spacious loft and large picture windows, this END UNIT is light and bright! The living/dining room, has a soaring cathedral ceiling and is adjacent to a GORGEOUS kitchen featuring solid quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliance package, convenient under cabinet task lighting and generous pantry space! Additional upgrades include NEW waterproof laminate wood flooring throughout (No Carpet!!), recessed lighting, plantation shutters and stylish fixtures! Relax on a super sized patio! Enjoy the nearby parks, sport courts, amenities PLUS Irvine's award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Briarglen have any available units?
45 Briarglen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 45 Briarglen have?
Some of 45 Briarglen's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Briarglen currently offering any rent specials?
45 Briarglen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Briarglen pet-friendly?
No, 45 Briarglen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 45 Briarglen offer parking?
Yes, 45 Briarglen offers parking.
Does 45 Briarglen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Briarglen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Briarglen have a pool?
No, 45 Briarglen does not have a pool.
Does 45 Briarglen have accessible units?
No, 45 Briarglen does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Briarglen have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Briarglen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Briarglen have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Briarglen does not have units with air conditioning.
