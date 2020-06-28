45 Briarglen

Amenities

This STUNNING home is an interior tract location in the popular Laurel's tract and has been beautifully remodeled! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms PLUS a spacious loft and large picture windows, this END UNIT is light and bright! The living/dining room, has a soaring cathedral ceiling and is adjacent to a GORGEOUS kitchen featuring solid quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliance package, convenient under cabinet task lighting and generous pantry space! Additional upgrades include NEW waterproof laminate wood flooring throughout (No Carpet!!), recessed lighting, plantation shutters and stylish fixtures! Relax on a super sized patio! Enjoy the nearby parks, sport courts, amenities PLUS Irvine's award winning schools!