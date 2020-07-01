44 Remington

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Lovely 1 Bedroom in Irvine's Northwood Village! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iveNtsJdfS9



Take a look at this fun video tour!

https://youtu.be/Bf8CRjiNoIw



Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Irvine's Northwood Village. New carpet and paint throughout this wonderful unit. Great upstairs layout with private front balcony. Large living room leads into the dining room kitchen area with useful breakfast bar area in between. The spacious kitchen offers plenty of counter space and storage all around.



Large bedroom features large walk in closet plus additional cabinets along with built in overhead lighting. Spacious bathroom with tub shower and hallway access for bedroom privacy. Private laundry machine in unit with stack washer and dryer in hallway closet. Enjoy the community pool onsite along with the many local amenities available from Orchard park just a short walk away or at the Northwood Community Center. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainments options just minutes away in any direction. Close to the 5, 405, and 133 for easy commutes.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $1700 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



(RLNE5453680)