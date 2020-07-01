All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 44 Remington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
44 Remington
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

44 Remington

44 Remington · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

44 Remington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 1 Bedroom in Irvine's Northwood Village! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iveNtsJdfS9

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/Bf8CRjiNoIw

Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Irvine's Northwood Village. New carpet and paint throughout this wonderful unit. Great upstairs layout with private front balcony. Large living room leads into the dining room kitchen area with useful breakfast bar area in between. The spacious kitchen offers plenty of counter space and storage all around.

Large bedroom features large walk in closet plus additional cabinets along with built in overhead lighting. Spacious bathroom with tub shower and hallway access for bedroom privacy. Private laundry machine in unit with stack washer and dryer in hallway closet. Enjoy the community pool onsite along with the many local amenities available from Orchard park just a short walk away or at the Northwood Community Center. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainments options just minutes away in any direction. Close to the 5, 405, and 133 for easy commutes.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $1700 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE5453680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Remington have any available units?
44 Remington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 44 Remington have?
Some of 44 Remington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Remington currently offering any rent specials?
44 Remington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Remington pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Remington is pet friendly.
Does 44 Remington offer parking?
Yes, 44 Remington offers parking.
Does 44 Remington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Remington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Remington have a pool?
Yes, 44 Remington has a pool.
Does 44 Remington have accessible units?
No, 44 Remington does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Remington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Remington has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Remington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44 Remington has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology