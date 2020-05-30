44 Fringe Tree

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous Columbus Grove Home - High quality condominium in the heart of Irvine. Conveniently close to major freeways, schools and shopping. This home is on a quiet street in leafy green Columbus Grove. Wood floors and NEW never lived on carpet, spacious bedrooms and a cozy fireplace make this the perfect home. Tall ceilings and multiple windows flood the home with natural light. French doors lead to the patio which is perfect for enjoying the outdoors. The kitchen is well planned with granite counters and an island. The master bedroom includes a seating area and the large walk-in closet is just off the master bath. The master bath has two vanities, and a separate shower in addition to the Roman tub. The other two bedrooms share a bath. Association amenities are a short distance and include a pool, BBQ, Spa, park and Tot-lot play area. The extra-large two car garage provides ample parking space. This is a non-smoking rental. This home is located in the highly sought after Irvine School District.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4458535)