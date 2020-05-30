All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 44 Fringe Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
44 Fringe Tree
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

44 Fringe Tree

44 Fringe Tree · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

44 Fringe Tree, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Columbus Grove Home - High quality condominium in the heart of Irvine. Conveniently close to major freeways, schools and shopping. This home is on a quiet street in leafy green Columbus Grove. Wood floors and NEW never lived on carpet, spacious bedrooms and a cozy fireplace make this the perfect home. Tall ceilings and multiple windows flood the home with natural light. French doors lead to the patio which is perfect for enjoying the outdoors. The kitchen is well planned with granite counters and an island. The master bedroom includes a seating area and the large walk-in closet is just off the master bath. The master bath has two vanities, and a separate shower in addition to the Roman tub. The other two bedrooms share a bath. Association amenities are a short distance and include a pool, BBQ, Spa, park and Tot-lot play area. The extra-large two car garage provides ample parking space. This is a non-smoking rental. This home is located in the highly sought after Irvine School District.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4458535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Fringe Tree have any available units?
44 Fringe Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 44 Fringe Tree have?
Some of 44 Fringe Tree's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Fringe Tree currently offering any rent specials?
44 Fringe Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Fringe Tree pet-friendly?
No, 44 Fringe Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 44 Fringe Tree offer parking?
Yes, 44 Fringe Tree offers parking.
Does 44 Fringe Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Fringe Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Fringe Tree have a pool?
Yes, 44 Fringe Tree has a pool.
Does 44 Fringe Tree have accessible units?
No, 44 Fringe Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Fringe Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Fringe Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Fringe Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Fringe Tree does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology