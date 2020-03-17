All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

44 Bianco

44 Bianco · No Longer Available
Location

44 Bianco, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
44 Bianco Available 06/01/19 Live in Luxury: Upgraded and Spacious Home in Laguna Altura - This newly constructed townhome has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and an open concept kitchen and living room which make this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining. This corner unit offers privacy, open views, plenty of storage space and an abundance of natural light. This home is nestled away in a quiet, serene and safe community of Laguna Altura and in close proximity to award winning and top rated Irvine Unified Schools, several beaches, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants, freeway access, fitness centers, access to over 12 swimming pools, Community Clubhouse, BBQ's, the Woodbury Town Center, the Great Park, the Irvine Spectrum, the Tustin Marketplace, the Metrolink and more. With 1,672 sq. ft., it offers a spacious living floor plan, open kitchen, large master suite and bathroom with walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and a 2 car attached garage. *Showings by Appointment Only*

(RLNE3271734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Bianco have any available units?
44 Bianco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 44 Bianco have?
Some of 44 Bianco's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Bianco currently offering any rent specials?
44 Bianco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Bianco pet-friendly?
No, 44 Bianco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 44 Bianco offer parking?
Yes, 44 Bianco offers parking.
Does 44 Bianco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Bianco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Bianco have a pool?
Yes, 44 Bianco has a pool.
Does 44 Bianco have accessible units?
No, 44 Bianco does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Bianco have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Bianco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Bianco have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Bianco does not have units with air conditioning.
