Amenities

in unit laundry new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

44 Bianco Available 06/01/19 Live in Luxury: Upgraded and Spacious Home in Laguna Altura - This newly constructed townhome has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and an open concept kitchen and living room which make this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining. This corner unit offers privacy, open views, plenty of storage space and an abundance of natural light. This home is nestled away in a quiet, serene and safe community of Laguna Altura and in close proximity to award winning and top rated Irvine Unified Schools, several beaches, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants, freeway access, fitness centers, access to over 12 swimming pools, Community Clubhouse, BBQ's, the Woodbury Town Center, the Great Park, the Irvine Spectrum, the Tustin Marketplace, the Metrolink and more. With 1,672 sq. ft., it offers a spacious living floor plan, open kitchen, large master suite and bathroom with walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and a 2 car attached garage. *Showings by Appointment Only*



(RLNE3271734)