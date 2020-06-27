All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 23 2019 at 1:48 PM

4381 Manzanita Street

4381 Manzanita Street · No Longer Available
Location

4381 Manzanita Street, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Recently remodeled single family house with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths . One of the lowest rent for a single family house of 4 bedrooms. Walking distance to Irvine high school, and Greentree elementary school, not far from Venado middle school (around 1.5 miles). It is convenient to access to the shopping plaza, high way, parks., and library.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4381 Manzanita Street have any available units?
4381 Manzanita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4381 Manzanita Street have?
Some of 4381 Manzanita Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4381 Manzanita Street currently offering any rent specials?
4381 Manzanita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4381 Manzanita Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4381 Manzanita Street is pet friendly.
Does 4381 Manzanita Street offer parking?
Yes, 4381 Manzanita Street offers parking.
Does 4381 Manzanita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4381 Manzanita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4381 Manzanita Street have a pool?
No, 4381 Manzanita Street does not have a pool.
Does 4381 Manzanita Street have accessible units?
No, 4381 Manzanita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4381 Manzanita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4381 Manzanita Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4381 Manzanita Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4381 Manzanita Street has units with air conditioning.
