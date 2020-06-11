All apartments in Irvine
43 Perennial

43 Perennial · (949) 743-4103
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

43 Perennial, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Fully furnished + utilities · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful, clean, and fully furnished 2b/2b 1300 sq. ft. townhouse located in Quail Hill Community of Irvine. Spacious two story with attached 2 car garage on first floor and all living spaces on second floor. Full access to all Quail Hill amenities...pools, parks, and fitness center. Located 2 blocks from Quail Hill Shopping Center...Albertsons, Starbucks, Arco...etc. All utilities included but not to exceed $200/mo. Also includes WiFi, Cable, wireless printer, & home phone. Home has white carpet so no outdoor shoes on second level (shoe closet on 1st floor & shoe covers provided). Master bedroom has a Cal King bed. Second bedroom has a Queen bed. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Located near the 405, 133, and 5 freeways for added convenience.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Perennial have any available units?
43 Perennial has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Perennial have?
Some of 43 Perennial's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Perennial currently offering any rent specials?
43 Perennial isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Perennial pet-friendly?
No, 43 Perennial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 43 Perennial offer parking?
Yes, 43 Perennial does offer parking.
Does 43 Perennial have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Perennial offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Perennial have a pool?
Yes, 43 Perennial has a pool.
Does 43 Perennial have accessible units?
No, 43 Perennial does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Perennial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Perennial has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Perennial have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43 Perennial has units with air conditioning.
