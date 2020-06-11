43 Perennial

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful, clean, and fully furnished 2b/2b 1300 sq. ft. townhouse located in Quail Hill Community of Irvine. Spacious two story with attached 2 car garage on first floor and all living spaces on second floor. Full access to all Quail Hill amenities...pools, parks, and fitness center. Located 2 blocks from Quail Hill Shopping Center...Albertsons, Starbucks, Arco...etc. All utilities included but not to exceed $200/mo. Also includes WiFi, Cable, wireless printer, & home phone. Home has white carpet so no outdoor shoes on second level (shoe closet on 1st floor & shoe covers provided). Master bedroom has a Cal King bed. Second bedroom has a Queen bed. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Located near the 405, 133, and 5 freeways for added convenience.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3925372)