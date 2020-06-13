43 NORWICH

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Highly upgraded home on a corner lot next to grassy area and no home behind. Open floor plan, light and bright. Kitchen with granite counter, large island, built-in work desk and SS appliances. Upgraded hardwood flooring through out downstairs and upstairs. Both master bath and hallway bath upstairs with upgraded stone vanity. Master closet with organizer, 3rd bedroom was converted to a loft with custom built-in shelves, cabinets and light fixture. Two car attached garage with custom built-in storage units. The California room in the back yard is great for outdoor living. The home is near by the association pool,spa, picnic area, elementary school and Woodbury shopping center.



For more information contact Jamie Marangell of Re/Max Premier Realty at jamiesellsoc@yahoo.com.