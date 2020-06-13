All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 43 NORWICH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
43 NORWICH
Last updated April 21 2019 at 1:44 PM

43 NORWICH

43 Norwich · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

43 Norwich, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Highly upgraded home on a corner lot next to grassy area and no home behind. Open floor plan, light and bright. Kitchen with granite counter, large island, built-in work desk and SS appliances. Upgraded hardwood flooring through out downstairs and upstairs. Both master bath and hallway bath upstairs with upgraded stone vanity. Master closet with organizer, 3rd bedroom was converted to a loft with custom built-in shelves, cabinets and light fixture. Two car attached garage with custom built-in storage units. The California room in the back yard is great for outdoor living. The home is near by the association pool,spa, picnic area, elementary school and Woodbury shopping center.

For more information contact Jamie Marangell of Re/Max Premier Realty at jamiesellsoc@yahoo.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 NORWICH have any available units?
43 NORWICH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 43 NORWICH have?
Some of 43 NORWICH's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 NORWICH currently offering any rent specials?
43 NORWICH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 NORWICH pet-friendly?
No, 43 NORWICH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 43 NORWICH offer parking?
Yes, 43 NORWICH offers parking.
Does 43 NORWICH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 NORWICH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 NORWICH have a pool?
Yes, 43 NORWICH has a pool.
Does 43 NORWICH have accessible units?
No, 43 NORWICH does not have accessible units.
Does 43 NORWICH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 NORWICH has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 NORWICH have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 NORWICH does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology