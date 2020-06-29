43 Cipresso

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom San Remo Plan 3 home in the heart of the Italian inspired, Laguna Altura, a 24 hour guard gated Irvine community. The eye catching exterior of this home is spectacular with top notch landscaping surrounding. The first floor boasts an open floor plan, with upgraded tile flooring, upgraded countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances, along with a bedroom and full bathroom. The large living room windows look out to a peaceful, fully landscaped backyard highlighted by a lovely California room. The 2nd level shows nicely with partial mountain views in the spacious master bedroom. 2 additional nicely sized bedrooms and a full bathroom in the hallway with partial canyon view round out this rarely lived in, wonderful home. Laguna Altura is a peaceful, highly sought after community highlighted with junior Olympic pool, children's pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, basketball court, children's play areas, and wonderful views of Saddleback Mountains, Irvine Spectrum, and more. University school district of Irvine, close to Laguna Beach, Irvine Spectrum, and Quail Hill Shopping Center.