Irvine, CA
43 Cipresso
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

43 Cipresso

43 Cipresso · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

43 Cipresso, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom San Remo Plan 3 home in the heart of the Italian inspired, Laguna Altura, a 24 hour guard gated Irvine community. The eye catching exterior of this home is spectacular with top notch landscaping surrounding. The first floor boasts an open floor plan, with upgraded tile flooring, upgraded countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances, along with a bedroom and full bathroom. The large living room windows look out to a peaceful, fully landscaped backyard highlighted by a lovely California room. The 2nd level shows nicely with partial mountain views in the spacious master bedroom. 2 additional nicely sized bedrooms and a full bathroom in the hallway with partial canyon view round out this rarely lived in, wonderful home. Laguna Altura is a peaceful, highly sought after community highlighted with junior Olympic pool, children's pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, basketball court, children's play areas, and wonderful views of Saddleback Mountains, Irvine Spectrum, and more. University school district of Irvine, close to Laguna Beach, Irvine Spectrum, and Quail Hill Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Cipresso have any available units?
43 Cipresso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 43 Cipresso have?
Some of 43 Cipresso's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Cipresso currently offering any rent specials?
43 Cipresso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Cipresso pet-friendly?
No, 43 Cipresso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 43 Cipresso offer parking?
Yes, 43 Cipresso offers parking.
Does 43 Cipresso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Cipresso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Cipresso have a pool?
Yes, 43 Cipresso has a pool.
Does 43 Cipresso have accessible units?
No, 43 Cipresso does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Cipresso have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Cipresso does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Cipresso have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Cipresso does not have units with air conditioning.

