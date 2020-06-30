All apartments in Irvine
42 Eagle Point

42 Eagle Pt · No Longer Available
Location

42 Eagle Pt, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Lower Level Condo Near Lake - New on the market. 3 bedroom 2 full bath lower unit in the beautiful community of Woodbridge Lakes in Irvine. Stackable washer and dryer hook up inside. Stainless steel appliances. Private patio with extra storage. End unit for more privacy and light. Woodbridge community features many amenities: over 20 pools, parks, 2 lakes, tennis club, beach club and many more. Schedule an appointment today to view it at www.hcmpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5436967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Eagle Point have any available units?
42 Eagle Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 42 Eagle Point have?
Some of 42 Eagle Point's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Eagle Point currently offering any rent specials?
42 Eagle Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Eagle Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Eagle Point is pet friendly.
Does 42 Eagle Point offer parking?
No, 42 Eagle Point does not offer parking.
Does 42 Eagle Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Eagle Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Eagle Point have a pool?
Yes, 42 Eagle Point has a pool.
Does 42 Eagle Point have accessible units?
No, 42 Eagle Point does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Eagle Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Eagle Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Eagle Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Eagle Point does not have units with air conditioning.

