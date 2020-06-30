42 Eagle Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool tennis court

Beautiful Lower Level Condo Near Lake - New on the market. 3 bedroom 2 full bath lower unit in the beautiful community of Woodbridge Lakes in Irvine. Stackable washer and dryer hook up inside. Stainless steel appliances. Private patio with extra storage. End unit for more privacy and light. Woodbridge community features many amenities: over 20 pools, parks, 2 lakes, tennis club, beach club and many more. Schedule an appointment today to view it at www.hcmpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5436967)