All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 42 Cezanne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
42 Cezanne
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

42 Cezanne

42 Cezanne · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

42 Cezanne, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This elegant estate with almost 9,000 sqft lot is located on a cul-de-sac street in prestigious gated community of Turtle Ridge. It features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with a large office situated within the master suite. The downstairs bedroom with an attached full bathroom is perfect for visiting guests. The house is highly upgraded with stainless steel built-in refrigerator, commercial grade cooktop plus hood system, dual Bosch dishwasher, and a reverse osmosis water purification system. The expansive backyard features a fireplace loggia with TV, island BBQ, and water features. The three car garage is coated with epoxy flooring and has abundant storage space. Association amenities include two resort-style pools, spa, clubhouse, parks, and fitness center. Enjoy living moments away from award-winning Vista Verde Elementary and Middle School and blue-ribbon University High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Cezanne have any available units?
42 Cezanne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 42 Cezanne have?
Some of 42 Cezanne's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Cezanne currently offering any rent specials?
42 Cezanne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Cezanne pet-friendly?
No, 42 Cezanne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 42 Cezanne offer parking?
Yes, 42 Cezanne offers parking.
Does 42 Cezanne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Cezanne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Cezanne have a pool?
Yes, 42 Cezanne has a pool.
Does 42 Cezanne have accessible units?
No, 42 Cezanne does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Cezanne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Cezanne has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Cezanne have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Cezanne does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology