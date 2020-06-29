42 Cezanne

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This elegant estate with almost 9,000 sqft lot is located on a cul-de-sac street in prestigious gated community of Turtle Ridge. It features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with a large office situated within the master suite. The downstairs bedroom with an attached full bathroom is perfect for visiting guests. The house is highly upgraded with stainless steel built-in refrigerator, commercial grade cooktop plus hood system, dual Bosch dishwasher, and a reverse osmosis water purification system. The expansive backyard features a fireplace loggia with TV, island BBQ, and water features. The three car garage is coated with epoxy flooring and has abundant storage space. Association amenities include two resort-style pools, spa, clubhouse, parks, and fitness center. Enjoy living moments away from award-winning Vista Verde Elementary and Middle School and blue-ribbon University High School.