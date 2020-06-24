All apartments in Irvine
42 Bell Chime

42 Bell Chime · No Longer Available
Location

42 Bell Chime, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Perfect for a growing family, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms detached residence in Portola Springs is a must-see. Steps in front of a park with a green belt and trees, this three-story home has tons of features. Gated door brings immediate access to side yard with space for entertainment including a patio, BBQ, cooktop, mini-fridge and bar countertop.

Downstairs, the foyer greets the living room with built-in fireplace and shutters throughout. The spacious kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and plenty of countertop space and cabinets. Adjoined to the kitchen is the dining room with a double door for easy access to side yard. Large two car garage includes tons of built-in cabinets and storage.

Upstairs, hardwood floors are featured in all main rooms. Master bedroom has a tasteful entryway, bathroom with tub, shower stall, dual vanity, and a spacious closet. Tucked in the master bedroom is also an alcove with built-in desk and cabinets. The hallway features useful desk space, laundry room with washer and dryer. Down the hallway are 3 bedrooms along with a full bathroom.

On the third floor, a bonus room with full bath can be used as a den, family room, or even as extra living space. This home grants you access to all Portola Spring amenities, walking-distance to Jr Olympic pool, spa, wading pool, club room, picnic areas, basketball court, and tennis courts. Zoned to Portola Springs Elementary and the brand new, modern Portola High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

