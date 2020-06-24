42 Bell Chime

Amenities

Perfect for a growing family, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms detached residence in Portola Springs is a must-see. Steps in front of a park with a green belt and trees, this three-story home has tons of features. Gated door brings immediate access to side yard with space for entertainment including a patio, BBQ, cooktop, mini-fridge and bar countertop.



Downstairs, the foyer greets the living room with built-in fireplace and shutters throughout. The spacious kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and plenty of countertop space and cabinets. Adjoined to the kitchen is the dining room with a double door for easy access to side yard. Large two car garage includes tons of built-in cabinets and storage.



Upstairs, hardwood floors are featured in all main rooms. Master bedroom has a tasteful entryway, bathroom with tub, shower stall, dual vanity, and a spacious closet. Tucked in the master bedroom is also an alcove with built-in desk and cabinets. The hallway features useful desk space, laundry room with washer and dryer. Down the hallway are 3 bedrooms along with a full bathroom.



On the third floor, a bonus room with full bath can be used as a den, family room, or even as extra living space. This home grants you access to all Portola Spring amenities, walking-distance to Jr Olympic pool, spa, wading pool, club room, picnic areas, basketball court, and tennis courts. Zoned to Portola Springs Elementary and the brand new, modern Portola High School.