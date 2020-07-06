All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

418 Quail Ridge

418 Quail Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

418 Quail Ridge, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Quail Hill Area - 2bd/2ba Condo with direct access 2 car garage - Lovely 2 story, 2 bd / 2 bath condo with direct access 2 car garage, AC, fireplace, gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. New vinyl flooring on main level.,Tile flooring in kitcen and baths. Carpet in master bedroom flooring.. Granite kitchen counter tops. Fresh paint. Separate laundry room with full size hookups. Living room with fireplace. Formal dining room. Master suite on it's own level with master bath. Downstairs 2nd bedroom with full hall bath.
Owner may consider a small quiet pet. Additional Security Deposit required for pet. No smoking.

(RLNE5198668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Quail Ridge have any available units?
418 Quail Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 418 Quail Ridge have?
Some of 418 Quail Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Quail Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
418 Quail Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Quail Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Quail Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 418 Quail Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 418 Quail Ridge offers parking.
Does 418 Quail Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Quail Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Quail Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 418 Quail Ridge has a pool.
Does 418 Quail Ridge have accessible units?
No, 418 Quail Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Quail Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Quail Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Quail Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 418 Quail Ridge has units with air conditioning.

