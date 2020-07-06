418 Quail Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Quail Hill Area - 2bd/2ba Condo with direct access 2 car garage - Lovely 2 story, 2 bd / 2 bath condo with direct access 2 car garage, AC, fireplace, gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. New vinyl flooring on main level.,Tile flooring in kitcen and baths. Carpet in master bedroom flooring.. Granite kitchen counter tops. Fresh paint. Separate laundry room with full size hookups. Living room with fireplace. Formal dining room. Master suite on it's own level with master bath. Downstairs 2nd bedroom with full hall bath.

Owner may consider a small quiet pet. Additional Security Deposit required for pet. No smoking.



(RLNE5198668)