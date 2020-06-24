Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome to 41 Small Grove! Located in the rolling hills of tranquil Portola Springs in Irvine! This luxury Single Family home offers panoramic ocean and city lights views, and washer and dryer both downstairs and upstairs. Located at a corner lot of a single loaded street, this gorgeous home has lots of light and a bright open floor plan. You will find a contemporary design family room with classic wood flooring throughout along with custom designed shutters. The open kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances, granite counters with a large kitchen island, and pendant lights. A luxurious downstairs Master Suite opens to the back yard with ocean views. Huge walk in closet has built in cabinets. The backyard is adorned with luxurious landscaping. Relax and enjoy sunsets with a barbecue and bar. The 2nd room downstairs is now used as a formal family room. Upstairs two bedrooms, 2 full baths and a spacious office loft area offering plenty of space. This home is close to shopping centers and parks. Over 15 amenity-rich parks in Portola Springs offer endless recreation. Award-winning Irvine Unified schools including the new, state-of-the-art Portola High School. Breathtaking Loma Ridge frames the village landscape.