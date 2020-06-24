All apartments in Irvine
41 Small Grove

Location

41 Small Grove, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome to 41 Small Grove! Located in the rolling hills of tranquil Portola Springs in Irvine! This luxury Single Family home offers panoramic ocean and city lights views, and washer and dryer both downstairs and upstairs. Located at a corner lot of a single loaded street, this gorgeous home has lots of light and a bright open floor plan. You will find a contemporary design family room with classic wood flooring throughout along with custom designed shutters. The open kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances, granite counters with a large kitchen island, and pendant lights. A luxurious downstairs Master Suite opens to the back yard with ocean views. Huge walk in closet has built in cabinets. The backyard is adorned with luxurious landscaping. Relax and enjoy sunsets with a barbecue and bar. The 2nd room downstairs is now used as a formal family room. Upstairs two bedrooms, 2 full baths and a spacious office loft area offering plenty of space. This home is close to shopping centers and parks. Over 15 amenity-rich parks in Portola Springs offer endless recreation. Award-winning Irvine Unified schools including the new, state-of-the-art Portola High School. Breathtaking Loma Ridge frames the village landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Small Grove have any available units?
41 Small Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 41 Small Grove have?
Some of 41 Small Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Small Grove currently offering any rent specials?
41 Small Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Small Grove pet-friendly?
No, 41 Small Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 41 Small Grove offer parking?
No, 41 Small Grove does not offer parking.
Does 41 Small Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Small Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Small Grove have a pool?
No, 41 Small Grove does not have a pool.
Does 41 Small Grove have accessible units?
No, 41 Small Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Small Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Small Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Small Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Small Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
