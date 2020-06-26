All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 19 2019 at 3:39 PM

41 Ohio

41 Ohio · No Longer Available
Location

41 Ohio, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
WELCOME HOME. Located in the sought-after gated community of Harvard Square, this detached home offers 3 bedrooms, formal Living and Dining room & Family room with fireplace. Window blinds through, Laundry room upstairs for easy use. Master bath offer dual sinks, separate tub and shower and large walk-in closet. Gardening is included. Award Winning Irvine Unified School District, including recently recognized College Park Elementary School. Close to full basketball court, children’s tot lot, Junior Olympic sized pool and children’s wading pool. Community is perfectly located to several shopping centers: Walnut Village Center (Trader Joe’s) Heritage Plaza (Ralphs) and just minute to Irvine/Tustin Marketplace. Easy access to I-5 and toll roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Ohio have any available units?
41 Ohio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 41 Ohio have?
Some of 41 Ohio's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Ohio currently offering any rent specials?
41 Ohio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Ohio pet-friendly?
No, 41 Ohio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 41 Ohio offer parking?
No, 41 Ohio does not offer parking.
Does 41 Ohio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Ohio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Ohio have a pool?
Yes, 41 Ohio has a pool.
Does 41 Ohio have accessible units?
No, 41 Ohio does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Ohio have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Ohio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Ohio have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Ohio does not have units with air conditioning.
