WELCOME HOME. Located in the sought-after gated community of Harvard Square, this detached home offers 3 bedrooms, formal Living and Dining room & Family room with fireplace. Window blinds through, Laundry room upstairs for easy use. Master bath offer dual sinks, separate tub and shower and large walk-in closet. Gardening is included. Award Winning Irvine Unified School District, including recently recognized College Park Elementary School. Close to full basketball court, children’s tot lot, Junior Olympic sized pool and children’s wading pool. Community is perfectly located to several shopping centers: Walnut Village Center (Trader Joe’s) Heritage Plaza (Ralphs) and just minute to Irvine/Tustin Marketplace. Easy access to I-5 and toll roads.